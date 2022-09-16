Lead Wallet Market Cap Reaches $201,900.47 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $201,900.47 and approximately $916.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 167.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.56 or 0.32674561 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00103432 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00845853 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io.
Lead Wallet Coin Trading
