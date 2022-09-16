Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lefteris Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Lefteris Acquisition Price Performance

Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.

