Legacy Housing Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

LEGH has been the topic of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $415.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $167,000. 21.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

