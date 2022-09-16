LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Down 5.1%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.07. 12,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,288,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $183,096.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,682.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LegalZoom.com news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $183,096.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,354.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,885.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.