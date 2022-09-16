LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.40

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 2234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

LG Display Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 18.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 19.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

