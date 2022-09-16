LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.40

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 2234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet cut LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
LG Display Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Institutional Trading of LG Display
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.