Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of LICY opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

