Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICYGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 461.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,762,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

