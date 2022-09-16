Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 461.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,762,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Li-Cycle

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

