Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 31,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,776,539 shares.The stock last traded at $6.36 and had previously closed at $7.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $2,400,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,000 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.