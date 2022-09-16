Lightning Price Tops $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Lightning has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $525.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,477.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058763 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012888 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064850 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00079126 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.