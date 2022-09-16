Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Several analysts have commented on LILM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Trading Down 0.4 %

Lilium stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Lilium has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

Lilium Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lilium by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lilium by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.