Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.77.
Several analysts have commented on LILM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Lilium Trading Down 0.4 %
Lilium stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Lilium has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $11.66.
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
