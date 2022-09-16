Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.06

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 9283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LILM shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lilium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lilium by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Lilium by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,434,000 after buying an additional 571,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lilium by 12,089,950.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Lilium by 53.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 354,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 123,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.