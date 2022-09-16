LINKA (LINKA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,646.00

LINKA (LINKA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $674,257.75 and $1,646.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io. LINKA’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

