Linker Coin Price Reaches $0.0266 on Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $346.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,691.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058131 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005458 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077253 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linker Coin Coin Trading

