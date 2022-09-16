LiquidApps Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,232.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $608,816.57 and approximately $1,232.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 236.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.29 or 0.43202384 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00102579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps launched on November 9th, 2020. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars.

