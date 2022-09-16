Liquity (LQTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.28 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004225 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $67.28 million and $1.59 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,764,834 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

