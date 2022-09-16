Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $168.97 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $168.97 million and $2.04 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00005160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 198.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.13 or 0.22259744 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 546.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00104081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00839913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 166,091,714 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

