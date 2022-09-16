Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $250.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,701.63 or 0.99917983 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 766,113,294 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Twitch “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

