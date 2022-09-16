Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) CEO Sells $2,980,985.00 in Stock

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Livent Stock Performance

Livent stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Livent by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 379,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Livent by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 197,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.