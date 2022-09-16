Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 300 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MSCI were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $456.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.40 and a 200 day moving average of $455.68. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

