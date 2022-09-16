Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 3,700 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

