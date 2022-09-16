Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 700 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Datadog were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,545.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,033,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,146 shares of company stock valued at $9,781,136. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

