Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires New Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 89,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 135.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,072,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 235,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 90.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 30.86.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 16.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 13.25 and a 12-month high of 57.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is 17.77 and its 200 day moving average is 19.48.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.