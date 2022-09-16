Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,300 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Trading Down 2.0 %

Visa Announces Dividend

NYSE:V opened at $195.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.58. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.