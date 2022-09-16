Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 340 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,837 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.91.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $339.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.76. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

