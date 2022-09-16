Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys Shares of 6,050 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Power Integrations by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,905 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Power Integrations stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.