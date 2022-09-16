Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $267,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Paper were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,949,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. International Paper has a twelve month low of $39.37 and a twelve month high of $58.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

