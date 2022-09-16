Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $354,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $15,612,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,652,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,271,000 after purchasing an additional 630,998 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

