Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $458,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.94.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.8 %

Snowflake stock opened at $196.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.57 and a 200-day moving average of $169.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

