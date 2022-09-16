Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

