Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,300 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,221,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 165,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE JPM opened at $117.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.04. The company has a market capitalization of $345.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.