Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 15,680 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $185.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

