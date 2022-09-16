Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 35,900 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lear were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,389,000 after purchasing an additional 473,004 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,656 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEA opened at $137.94 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.83%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

