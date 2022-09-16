Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $80,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,600 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 39.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of 34.90.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 65.89.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.