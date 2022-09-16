loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Sells $397,500.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,952,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 25th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $314,000.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $316,000.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $302,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.

Shares of LDI opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

