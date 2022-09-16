Locus Chain (LOCUS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.27 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $44.27 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

