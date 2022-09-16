Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 21.2% Higher This Week

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 29% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $78.43 million and approximately $215.28 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,468.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058797 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012895 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065124 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00079372 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. Telegram | Facebook | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

