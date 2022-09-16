Lotan Holdings Inc. Acquires 140,500 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 140,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,411.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,376,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,944,264.10.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

On Thursday, September 1st, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 31,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 100,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 27,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,881.25.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 16,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,960.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 35,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$347.50.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 6,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,200.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,400.00.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE:AU opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$57.71 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$1.36.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.