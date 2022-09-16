LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.48% from the company’s current price.

LXU has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of LXU opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $27.45.

In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

