LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Up to $17.04

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.04, but opened at $17.62. LSB Industries shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 13,419 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LXU shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSB Industries

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 411.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 434,390 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 394,294 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1,255.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 311,892 shares during the last quarter.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

