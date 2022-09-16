Lucid Group’s (LCID) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LCID. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 30.86.

Lucid Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 16.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of 19.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 13.25 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The company had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

