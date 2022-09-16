Lydia Finance Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (LYD)

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Lydia Finance has a market capitalization of $99,038.80 and $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lydia Finance has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lydia Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 470.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.31 or 0.22804154 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 555.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00105016 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002324 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00835452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Lydia Finance
Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 coins. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lydia Finance
