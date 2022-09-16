Lympo (LYM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.74 Million

Lympo (LYM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $206,646.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lympo Profile

Lympo’s launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data.LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

