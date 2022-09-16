Lympo Market Token (LMT) Hits Market Cap of $34,639.90

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $34,639.90 and $131.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 159.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,007.66 or 0.30858106 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 569.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00103458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00850494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token launched on March 16th, 2021. Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io. The official website for Lympo Market Token is lympo.io.

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is building a sports NFTs ecosystem including NFTs with IP rights of world-famous athletes and clubs. The ecosystem will also include custom sports characters created by various artists and sports influencers.LMT (Lympo Market Token) is the utility token used throughout The Lympo ecosystem as the basis of transactions, interactions, and NFT minting. It is an ERC-20 utility token built on the Ethereum blockchain.LMT can only be acquired with the existing LYM token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo Market Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo Market Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

