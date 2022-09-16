LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LYB opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.