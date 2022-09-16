M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PECO shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.41%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

