M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $1 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,130,000 after purchasing an additional 175,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $99.80 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $93.41 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

