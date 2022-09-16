M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $892,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.02.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

