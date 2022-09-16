M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $969,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $500.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.64. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

