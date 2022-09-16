M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 85.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.5% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $398,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:NJAN opened at $36.68 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87.

