M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $720,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.
